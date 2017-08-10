The regulated tariff, which was previously granted only to small and medium hydro- power plants, was extended to PV up to 2 MW and wind projects not exceeding 3 MW in size.

The Albanian energy regulator ERE has set a regulated tariff for PV projects with a capacity of up to 2 MW and wind power projects not larger than 3 MW, according to the government-owned press agency ATA.

The ERE has established that the regulated tariff for solar for 2017 will be €100 ($117.8)/MWh, while that for wind power will be €76/MWh. According to ATA, solar and wind projects of this size will be entitled to receive the tariff after the Ministry of Energy will have reviewed and approved them. It remains unclear, however, which will be the criteria for the selection of the projects. These will be likely treated as small and medium hydropower projects, which, under the current regulation, can sell power at the regulated tariff to the Albanian public power utility ...

