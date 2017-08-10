The Saudi Arabian power group will build three solar plants at the Benban solar complex, where most of the projects developed under Egypt's FIT scheme are being constructed.

Saudi Arabian power company Acwa Power announced it secured the PPAs for three solar power plants with a combined capacity of 165.5 MW it will build in Benban, Aswan, upper Egypt.

The company said the three projects will require an aggregate investment of $190 million and will be developed under Round 2 of the country's FIT scheme. The three facilities will have a capacity of 67.5 MW, ...

