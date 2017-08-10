

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares reversed early gains to end broadly lower on Thursday as geopolitical tensions persisted, the yen stayed firm and oil struggled for direction after rising on Wednesday on EIA data showing a sharp decline in crude inventory for sixth week in a row.



Amid little positive triggers, investors looked ahead to U.S. producer and consumer inflation data due this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate outlook.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 13.82 points or 0.42 percent to 3,261.75 as material stocks succumbed to profit taking after recent sharp gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 294 points or 1.06 percent at 27,462 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended marginally lower as the yen remained stronger against the dollar and official data showed Japan's core machinery orders, an indicator of capital spending, unexpectedly fell for a third consecutive month in June, underscoring the fragile nature of the country's export-driven economic recovery.



The Nikkei average edged down 8.97 points or 0.05 percent to close at 19,729.74 ahead of a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index also closed marginally lower at 1,617.25.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Dai-ichi Life Holdings lost around 1 percent each after U.S. Treasury yields fell to a six-week low on Wednesday. Cosmetics maker Shiseido jumped 13.8 percent after upgrading its net profit forecast for 2017.



Australian shares erased early gains to end marginally lower, hit by geopolitical tensions, subdued inflation data and mixed earnings updates. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index ended down about 0.1 percent each at 5,760.90 and 5,810.60, respectively.



The big four banks closed narrowly mixed while Rio Tinto shares dropped 2.1 percent on going ex-dividend. Wealth manager AMP tumbled 2.6 percent as it reported a 15 percent fall in first-half net profit. AGL Energy dropped 1.9 percent despite reporting turnaround results for the year to June 30.



Gold miner Evolution Mining rose about 1 percent and Newcrest Mining rallied 3.8 percent as gold held steady near two-month highs on safe-haven demand. Virgin Australia Holdings soared 5.7 percent after the airline posted a smaller annual net loss.



Aristocrat Leisure shares jumped 2.2 percent. The gaming giant said it would buy Israeli social-gaming company Plarium for $500 million.



Australia's inflationary expectations declined in August, survey data from the Melbourne Institute showed today. The expected inflation rate fell by 0.2 percentage points to 4.2 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July.



Seoul shares hit seven-week lows amid selling by foreign investors and the won weakened to a four-week low as it remained unclear how the Korean situation will play out. The benchmark Kospi dropped 8.92 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 2,359.47, its lowest level since June 21.



New Zealand's S&P NZX-50 index slid 9.93 points or 0.13 percent to 7,789.71 after the country's central bank maintained its official cash rate at the record low of 1.75 percent, as widely expected, and said there was no need to cut rates given a likely pick-up in inflation.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.2 percent. The country's industrial output grew at a slower pace in June but the pace of expansion was better than expected, official data showed.



The Taiwan Weighted tumbled 1.3 percent, India's Sensex was losing half a percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.1 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended slightly lower in reaction to geopolitical tensions and weak earnings updates by Walt Disney and other big companies.



The Dow slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 edged down marginally while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.



