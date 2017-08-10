

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release U.K. industrial output and foreign data for June. Economists forecast industrial production to climb 0.1 percent and manufacturing to remain flat on a monthly basis in June. The U.K. visible trade deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 11 billion in June from GBP 11.86 billion in May.



Ahead of these data, the pound fell against its major rivals.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.9041 against the euro, 1.2530 against the Swiss franc, 1.2968 against the U.S. dollar and 142.60 against the yen.



