PR Newswire
London, August 10
|Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 9 August 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =
|101.67p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =
|102.08p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =
|99.73p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =
|100.38p
|* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|10 August 2017