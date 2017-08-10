Baroness Altmann Former Minister of State for Pensions to be Keynote Speaker at Elsa/ BVZL Summit On September 12th in London

LONDON, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Baroness Altmann is to be the keynote speaker at the fourth ELSA/ BVZL Investor Summit.

Baroness Altmann, the former Minister of State for Pensions, who is the UK's leading pensions expert, will address the International Life Settlement Investor Conference on Tuesday 12th September 2017, at the Canary Wharf offices of EY (Ernst & Young), 25 Churchill Place, London, E14 5EY. The conference will be followed by evening entertainment at The Gun, Docklands.

Baroness Altmann has been a long-standing campaigner for investors' rights and was asked to join the Government as Pensions Minister to help improve the way the market works for investors and savers.

Baroness Altmann said 'I am delighted to have been invited to provide the keynote address at the forthcoming ELSA/BVZL Investor Summit. I look forward to sharing my views on the challenges for UK pension reform with ELSA and BVZL members.'

The Summit agenda will include top speakers from the UK, Europe and the USA. They will discuss the latest developments in the secondary life and related insurance-linked securities markets.

Topics will include:

Supply-Side Dynamics

Life ILS Market

InsurTech, Digitalization and Blockchain Technologies

German Secondary Market

UK TEP Market

Marketing and Underwriting of Small Face Life Settlements

US Litigation on Cost Of Insurance

http://www.elsa-sls.org/elsa-bvzl-investor-summit-12th-september-2017/

Alec Taylor, Chair of ELSA, said 'We're delighted that Baroness Altmann has accepted our invitation to present the keynote speech at the forthcoming BVZL\ELSA summit. Baroness Altmann has been a leading advocate of UK pension reform over recent years, helping to demystify the difficult choices faced by those entering into retirement. As ELSA strives to support investors, intermediaries and regulators in understanding the attributes of Life Settlements and related products, we look forward to welcoming Baroness Altmann to E&Y's Canary Wharf offices in September.'

