Robit Oyj: MINNA HAAVISTO APPOINTED ROBIT PLC'S EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 10 AUGUST 2017 AT 12.10 P.M.

MINNA HAAVISTO APPOINTED ROBIT PLC'S EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Minna Haavisto, QBA (b. 1969) has been appointed Robit Plc's Executive Assistant. The term for Haavisto will officially commence on 14th August 2017.

Haavisto has previously operated among others in the following positions: Executive Assistant (UPM Raflatac Oy), Management Assistant as well as Executive Assistant (Nokia Oyj & Microsoft Mobile Oy).

ROBIT PLC

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO

Further information:

Robit Plc

Mika Virtanen,Group CEO

+358 40 832 7583

mika.virtanen@robitgroup.com (mailto:mika.virtanen@robitgroup.com)

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com (http://www.robitgroup.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Robit Oyj via Globenewswire

