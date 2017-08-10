Protective Footwear Vendors Focus on Aesthetic, Ergonomic and Lightweight Products to Meet Evolving User Demands

Booming end-user industries and adoption of premium footwear will drive new growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science team

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western European protective footwear market continues to pick up pace, driven by technology advancements and end-user preference for comfortable, aesthetically appealing, ergonomically designed, lightweight footwear that offer mandated protection levels. Iberia will be a hotspot while Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, and Benelux will witness robust growth due to the adoption of premium products and booming end-user industries. Protective footwear manufacturers must develop service and product portfolios with strong branding to differentiate their products and reap rich dividends in a highly consolidated and fragmented market.

"Stringent enforcement of safety regulations is increasing safety consciousness among end users," said Visionary Science Research Analyst Sanjana Prabhakar. "This trend is forcing manufacturers to innovate and develop premium, protective footwear using composite, lightweight microfiber; semi-permeable fabric; and anti-slip, breathable, dual-density, and anti-bacterial materials."

Western European Protective Footwear Market, Forecast to 2021, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Future of Personal & Protective Equipment (PPE) Growth Partnership Service program, finds that the Western European protective footwear market is likely to reach €1446.0 million in 2021. The study provides an analysis of current and expected market developments, drivers, restraints, and revenue forecast across segments. Market share and competitive landscape for major players such as U Group, Cofra srl, Honeywell, Atlas, Uvex, Elten, Dunlop Boots, and Delta Plus are provided.

Click here for complimentary access to more information on this analysis and to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue, a free interactive briefing with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders.

Other developments driving growth in the Western European protective footwear market include:

Opportunity due to limited penetration in the service industry;

High compliance requirements in utilities, food processing, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors;

Partnerships between fabric technology innovators and manufacturers;

High average protective footwear prices due to technology advancements and attractive product features;

Rapid growth in the safety shoe segment; and

Investment in distributor-operated online stores.

"On the flip side, private labels and low-cost imports can impact the protective footwear market, causing price pressures and restraining average price growth," noted Prabhakar. "Further, customer needs are constantly changing, leading to barriers to entry and product sophistication."

Frost & Sullivan's study covers protective footwear market segments such as safety shoes, boots and Wellingtons, and end-user industries including construction, utility, manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation, mining, pharmaceutical, chemical processing, and food processing. Regions like Germany, France, Italy, The United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, Benelux, Iberia, and Alpine are assessed.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Western European Protective Footwear Market, Forecast to 2021

MD0D-39

Contact:

Evgenia Oleynikova

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +48 224816210

E: Evgenia.Oleynikova@frost.com