

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production grew more than expected in June largely due to higher oil and gas output, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Thursday.



Industrial output expanded 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, after staying flat in May. Output was forecast to grow 0.1 percent.



The monthly growth was mainly driven by a 4.1 percent rise in mining and quarrying as a result of higher oil and gas production.



Manufacturing remained flat in June, in line with expectations, after falling 0.1 percent a month ago.



On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in May. At the same time, growth in manufacturing doubled to 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent.



In a separate communique, the ONS said construction output fell for the third consecutive month in June. Output dropped 0.1 percent from May. Nonetheless, output grew 0.9 percent annually.



