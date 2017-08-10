Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in 1 additional vanadium prospect, located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec. This 1 additional vanadium prospect comprises of 21 separate claims totaling approximately 2,878 acres (1,165 hectares). This new prospect is in addition to the 4 Vanadium prospects that were acquired on June 14, 2017. Now comprising of 5 prospects, the "Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects" are all located in the prolific Lac Chibougamau mining district.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "Vanadium continues to garner significant market attention as the use of vanadium in battery storage is gaining momentum and we are very pleased to be able to significantly expand our footprint in one of Canada's best-known vanadium districts. These additional claims are located in the direct vicinity of, and directly border the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc's Lac Dore vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp's Mont Sorcier vanadium project. This block of claims significantly expands Spearmint's land package in the heart of the Chibougamau mining district's vanadium circle and we are optimistic what future exploration programs may discover. We are looking to commence operations shortly and look forward to working in one the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world."

Spearmint has also just recently acquired a 100-per-cent interest in four separate gold prospects located in the Golden Triangle gold district in British Columbia. These new prospects directly border GT Gold's Tatogga Lake prospect.

Spearmint Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior resource exploration company dedicated to the aggressive pursuit of world class mineral deposits. Spearmint's current projects include two areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, and the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines. Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of five separate claim blocks totaling 9,735-acres borders the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp. Spearmint's portfolio of lithium projects include the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals, and three lithium projects in Quebec including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', the 524-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect'.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca. These new prospects were acquired via Gestim.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release