Polyacrylic Acid Market Size Worth $3.79 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalpolyacrylic acid marketis expected to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing consumer of the industry. China is projected to drive the product demand on account of rising consumer awareness regarding the multifunctional ingredients incorporated in laundry detergents and household cleaners.

Use of polyacrylic acid in superabsorbent polymers is expected to pave way for industry growth in China in the next couple of years. Furthermore, rising initiatives towards enhancing crop yield and optimum utilization of water resources in agricultural processing is anticipated to propel the usage of superabsorbent polymers in China, ultimately boosting the product consumption in the future.

In terms of volume, detergents & cleaners segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. Rise in the consumption of liquid based laundry detergents in China is likely to propel the product demand over the next couple of years. Rise in the stringency of environmental protection laws coupled with significant capital expenditure on treating industrial water & wastewater is another growth driving factor.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Prominent industry players such as Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Arkema S.A. and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. are targeting emerging applications including agriculture for use in soil conditioning and processing of soil mulches and adhesives sectors

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyacrylic acid market on the basis of application, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Water & Wastewater Treatment Detergents & Cleaners Paints, Coatings, & Inks Superabsorbent Polymers Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany France Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



