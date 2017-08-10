The German inverter manufacturer reports that shipments remained stable in the first half of this year, while revenues were down compared to a year earlier. The company, however, has raised its outlook for 2017.

In the first six months of 2017, the German inverter maker SMA Solar Technology AG has shipped around 3.8 GW of devices. This is slightly down from the 3.9 GW it shipped in the first half of last year. The company's revenue decreased year-on-year by around €100 million to €381.1 million ($447.5 million), due to "the overall price fall in all segments and regions".

Ebitda decreased from €71.2 million in the first six months of 2016 to €29.0 ...

