

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday.



The single currency pared gains to 128.68 against the yen, from a high of 129.55 hit at 9:00 pm ET.



The euro dropped to 1.1311 against the Swiss franc, 0.9018 against the pound and 1.1711 versus the greenback, from its early highs of 1.1342 and 0.9047, and a 2-day high of 1.1770, respectively.



The next possible support for euro is seen around 1.11 against the franc, 123.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the pound and 1.14 against the greenback.



