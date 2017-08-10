

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended losses on Thursday amid mounting tensions between the United States and North Korea.



After U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Fire And Fury' warning, North Korea has renewed its threat to strike a U.S. military base in Guam.



The benchmark DAX was down 100 points or 0.83 percent at 12,051 in late opening deals after tumbling 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Lanxess tumbled 3.6 percent. The specialty chemical company's second-quarter profit plunged 96 percent to 3 million euros from last year's 75 million euros, hurt by one-time exceptional charges.



Real estate lender Aareal Bank lost 1 percent on reporting a drop in second-quarter consolidated net income.



Re-insurer Hannover Re fell 4 percent despite the company reporting an increase in first-half profit and affirming its FY outlook.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen soared 8 percent after its first-quarter loss narrowed to 16 million euros from last year's 37 million euros, due to lower financing costs.



ThyssenKrupp rose 0.8 percent. The steel giant backed its FY outlook after posting better-than-expected third-quarter results.



