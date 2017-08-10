

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were moving lower on Thursday amid mounting tensions between the United States and North Korea.



After U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Fire And Fury' warning, North Korea has renewed its threat to strike a U.S. military base in Guam.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 27 points or 0.54 percent at 5,118 in late opening deals after losing as much as 1.4 percent on Wednesday.



Accor, Atos, AXA, Credit Agricole, Danone, L'Oreal, Saint Gobain and Schneider Electric were among the worst performers.



SFR soared 9 percent after Altice raised its stake in the wireless operator.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX