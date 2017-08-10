2nd Executive Infrared Imaging Forum: Uncooled Infrared Imaging for Volume Applications - Sep. 7 in Shenzhen, China

Infrared imaging: "We need to look even further."

SHENZHEN, China, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the highly competitive ecosystem in the infrared imaging market, the "More than Moore" market research and strategy consulting company Yole Developpement (Yole), in collaboration with China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE), is organizing the 2nd Executive Infrared Imaging Forumon September 7 in Shenzhen, China, alongside the 19th CIOE this year. This second edition is focused on the latest technical innovations and market status. During an impressive one-day program, Yole and CIOE invite you to get a comprehensive overview of the IR imaging industry including technical insights, market trends and related figures and competitive landscape. Agenda & registration are now available.

Uncooled Infrared imaging market has been initially driven by defense applications. Innovation and cost reduction enabled the implementation of a new commercial market segment including thermography, surveillance, PVS[1] and more applications. Today the uncooled IR camera market is showing an 8% CAGR[2] between 2016 and 2022 reaching almost US$ 4.4 billion at the end of the period. In 2016, two leading companies, FLIR and ULIS, both with different market strategies and solutions, owned more than 75% of the total market (in volume). These results are part of the latest technology and market analysis from Yole, titled Uncooled Infrared Imagers market & technology trends, released last week.

"The future of uncooled IR imagers is bright," announces Yole's Senior Analyst, Dr. Eric Mounier. "Driven by dynamic commercial applications which continues to expand really quickly, this industry is showing significant emerging applications that could impact the market evolution. We are at the very beginning of new large volume applications."

All imaging players are on the look and try to confirm its market positioning. Besides FLIR and Ulis, many others players are also benefiting from IR imaging market growth. CIOE-Infrared Application Expo, is the first as well as the only professional infrared exhibition in China. The event gathers nearly all the global leading brands in this industry such as Newport, Thorlabs, Thales, Flir, Ulis, PI, SAT, Guide Infrared, DALI, NVG, Magnity, and Suruga Seiki. The latest exhibitor list is available now. Just pre-register to know more.

Market indicators are all there to expect the wide market adoption of uncooled IR imaging technologies. On September 7, in Shenzhen, China, Yole and CIOE offer a great opportunity to meet the leaders of this industry, understand the latest technical challenges and identify the business opportunities. The on-site cocktail and coffee break networking activities will ensureallparticipants have enough time to communicate with each other. ULIS, Hikvision, Heimann Sensors, Optris, JIR Infrared, Oxford Instruments, SST Vacuum Reflow Systems, The Australian National University, ENAS Fraunhofer and more are part of the 2017 program.

Sponsored by Optris, Sunny IR Optics and ULIS, the 2nd Executive IR Forum has been created thanks to Yole analysts' expertise and input from the industrial experts.

Yole and CIOE enjoy collaborating and building this second edition. "Both organizations combine their expertise to propose a valuable program to the world's IR imaging community," comments Jean-Christophe Eloy, President & CEO at Yole. "The sheer number of attendees proved the success of the previous edition, with almost 50% coming from the Chinese market."

"During one day, this forum brings together a world class panel of users and application experts," asserts Eric Yang, Secretary General of CIOE. "The program is a great opportunity for attendees and speakers to get up-to-date insights about the status of the IR imaging industry."

Established in 1999, CIOE is the largest show of its kind in the world featuring over 3,200 optoelectronic brands and their latest products in the area of 110,000 sqm at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. There are 6 concurrent specialized expositions focusing on Optical Communications and Sensors, Lasers, Infrared Applications, Precision Optics, LEDs, Emerging Display, Sapphire Technology & Touch Screen and Photonics Innovations.

