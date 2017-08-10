MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017. All dollar amounts are in thousands except for per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q2-2017 Highlights

-- Revenues reached $2,840, an increase of $1,345 or 119% over the same period in prior year -- Cash flows from operations were $3,371, an increase of $289 or 9% over the same period in prior year -- Submitted Probuphine™ for approval by Health Canada -- Issued additional secured loan tranches of US$1,807 to 60 Degree Pharmaceuticals ("60P") -- Contributed capital of $6,190 and received distributions of $1,222 from strategic fund investments

Subsequent Events

-- Realized gain of $1,457 on disposal of common shares of Merus upon the close of its acquisition by Norgine B.V. -- Medison Biotech (1995) Ltd.'s ("Medison") board of directors declared and approved dividends of $2,466 (ILS7,068) -- Issued an additional secured loan of US$10,000 to Synergy CHC Corp. ("Synergy")

"This past quarter was highlighted by continued revenue growth, as well as the submission of Probuphine™ for approval by Health Canada, bringing a novel product one step closer to improving the health of Canadians," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight. "In the quarters ahead, we will continue to be focused on advancing our pipeline and capitalizing on GUD opportunities for growth."

Financial Results

Revenue for Q2 2017 was $2,840, an increase of $1,345 or 119% versus Q2 2016. Revenue for the first half of 2017 was $4,230, an increase of $2,027 or 92% versus the first half of 2016. The increase is due to the addition of Movantik® as well as to an increase of Impavido® sales.

Operating expenses for Q2 2017 were $4,246, an increase of $1,513 or 55% versus Q2 2016. The increase is explained by commercial activities including sales force promotion of Movantik®, an increase in the number of employees as Knight expands commercialization and prepares to launch new products in Canada, and the fees related to the submission of Probuphine™ for regulatory approval by Health Canada.

Interest income for Q2 2017 was $5,698, a decrease of $426 or 7% versus Q2 2016. The decrease is driven by a lower average loan balance outstanding, offset by an increase in the average cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balances due to proceeds from equity raises in June and December 2016.

Share of income of associate for Q2 2017 was $96, a decrease of $709 or 88% versus Q2 2016. The decrease is due to Medison's lower net income mainly attributable to increases in marketing and selling expenses linked to new product launches as well as to an increase in the amortization of fair value adjustments recorded by Knight.

Net income for Q2 2017 was $459, a decrease of $3,987 or 90% versus Q2 2016. Net income for the first half of 2017 was $6,506, an increase of $1,583 or 32% versus the first half of 2016.

As at June 30, 2017, Knight had $761,161 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and 142,765,432 common shares outstanding. From this strong cash position, Knight will continue to pursue business and corporate development opportunities.

Product Updates

During the quarter, Knight submitted a new drug submission for Probuphine™ for approval by Health Canada. Probuphine™, indicated for the treatment of opioid drug dependence, is a subdermal implant designed to deliver buprenorphine continuously for six months following a single treatment, promoting patient compliance and retention. Knight entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Braeburn to commercialize Probuphine™ in Canada in February 2016.

According to IMS data, Movantik® sales in Canada were $213 and $381 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017. In December 2016, Knight entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca for the rights to Movantik® in Canada and Israel under which Knight is responsible for all commercial, regulatory and certain supply chain activities. Movantik® is the first once-daily oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with non-cancer pain who have had an inadequate response to laxative(s).

Strategic Lending Updates

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, Knight issued an additional US$1,356 to 60P. As at June 30, 2017, Knight had issued a total of US$4,197 to 60P as part of a secured loan agreement. The loan bears interest at 15% per annum and matures on December 31, 2020.

Subsequent to quarter end, Knight issued an additional secured loan of US$10,000 to Synergy which bears interest at 10.5% per annum and matures on August 9, 2020. As part of the transaction, Knight will receive a success fee paid at maturity, plus other consideration. In 2015, Knight issued two loans to Synergy totaling US$11,500 which have a current remaining balance of US$3,100 and are scheduled to be fully repaid by January 20, 2018.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gudknight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) As at June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 527,879 514,942 Marketable securities 233,282 221,108 Trade and other receivables 7,598 6,440 Inventories 839 790 Other current financial assets 35,779 51,789 Income taxes receivable 5,456 4,683 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 810,833 799,752 Property and equipment 68 32 Intangible assets 13,482 14,153 Other financial assets 84,073 90,643 Investment in associate 78,003 80,113 Deferred income tax assets 5,521 6,077 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 991,980 990,770 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,123 3,207 Income taxes payable 6,617 5,659 Other balances payable 610 537 Deferred other income 250 355 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 10,600 9,758 Deferred other income 292 417 Other balances payable 908 877 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 11,800 11,052 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shareholders' equity Share capital 761,063 760,447 Warrants 785 785 Contributed surplus 11,138 9,469 Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,102 30,431 Retained earnings 185,092 178,586 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total shareholders' equity 980,180 979,718 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 991,980 990,770 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months Six months ended ended June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues 2,480 1,135 4,230 2,203 Cost of goods sold 472 535 760 781 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 2,008 600 3,470 1,422 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Selling and marketing 1,050 154 1,413 168 General and administrative 2,329 2,055 4,797 4,234 Research and development 867 524 1,283 807 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2,238) (2,133) (4,023) (3,787) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation of property and equipment - 10 - 18 Amortization of intangible assets 320 122 646 163 Interest income (5,698) (6,124) (11,558) (10,940) Other income (334) (354) (642) (1,453) Net loss (gain) on financial assets 1,056 (783) (2,319) (2,512) Share of net income of associate (96) (805) (415) (1,659) Foreign exchange loss 1,306 357 1,549 4,127 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income before income taxes 1,208 5,444 8,716 8,469 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax expense Current 628 578 1,108 3,119 Deferred 121 420 1,102 427 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income for the period 459 4,446 6,506 4,923 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to shareholders of the Company Basic earnings per share 0.003 0.039 0.046 0.046 Diluted earnings per share 0.003 0.039 0.045 0.045 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months Six months ended ended June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income for the period 459 4,446 6,506 4,923 Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows: Deferred tax 121 420 1,102 427 Share-based compensation expense 1,018 810 1,864 1,883 Depreciation and amortization 320 132 646 181 Accretion of interest (1,106) (1,741) (2,184) (2,846) Realized (gain) loss on financial assets (665) 514 (1,641) (142) Unrealized (gain) loss on financial assets 1,721 (1,297) (678) (2,370) Foreign exchange loss 1,344 367 1,549 4,127 Share of net income from associate (96) (805) (415) (1,659) Other adjustments 71 (151) (231) (293) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3,187 2,695 6,518 4,231 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations (2,341) 387 (1,436) 963 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends from associate 2,525 - 2,525 2,423 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash inflow from operating activities 3,371 3,082 7,607 7,617 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of marketable securities (98,182)(135,726)(142,473)(283,125) Purchase of intangibles - - - (2,924) Issuance of loans receivables (1,807) (2,598) (1,807) (37,449) Purchase of equities (120) (3,999) (2,939) (7,460) Investment in funds (6,190) (3,392) (10,331) (9,225) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 106,073 81,878 126,559 234,104 Proceeds from repayments of loans receivable 2,266 1,005 30,324 2,023 Proceeds from disposal of equities 2,806 616 3,515 6,235 Proceeds from distribution of funds 1,222 - 3,376 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities 6,068 (62,216) 6,224 (97,821) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of shares upon bought deal - 218,552 - 218,552 Proceeds from share option plan - - 345 - Proceeds from share purchase plan 50 22 93 50 Issuance of share purchase loans - (200) - (200) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash inflow from financing activities 50 218,374 438 218,402 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase in cash during the period 9,489 159,240 14,269 128,198 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 519,522 204,785 514,942 237,481 Net foreign exchange difference (1,132) (312) (1,332) (1,966) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 527,879 363,713 527,879 363,713 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marketable securities, end of the period 233,282 274,710 233,282 274,710 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, end of the period 761,161 638,423 761,161 638,423 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

