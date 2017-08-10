FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Media Reveals On-Air Personality for "FanDom Life" Dash Radio Show

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ('FanDom Sports' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the hiring of U.S. based Rich Rubin (radio & voiceover personality, writer, and actor) to host the twice a week FanDom Sports talk show on Dash Radio. Rich is best known as an on-air DJ at the world famous KROQ in Los Angeles. The twice a week, hour-long hosted show will feature sports fans, celebrity and athlete guests with callers being able to 'reach out and join in' the argument. Mr. Rubin states that 'even the casual sports fan has a strong opinion about their favorite player, team, and how the game should be played. There will always be chatter about statistics and records, but the best debates come from that strong opinion. They come from the passion and from being loyal to your team. That passion is the name of the game at FanDom Sports and I cannot wait to get the competitive conversations with a resolution started.' The radio show plans to air in conjunction with the 'hard-launch' of the FanDom Sports App in mid-September.

Dash Radio is the leading all-original radio network for the digital world. Home to an impressive roster of 80+ stations curated by 300+ DJs, creators and influencers, the platform is presented commercial and subscription free 24/7 through mobile apps, connected cars, and via the internet. Championed by some of the world's biggest personalities (Kylie Jenner, Lil' Wayne and Tyler, the Creator and many more), Dash was created to solve the problems of its terrestrial counterpart, and as a result, has struck a major chord with the digital-first generations.

Chief Operating Officer, Allen Ezer notes that, 'with radio being the last form of media to shift from analog to digital, working with our friends at Dash Radio presents a lasting opportunity to synergize what was once considered a traditional sports listening market with authentic, cutting-edge, technology facilitated access to our company's primary demographic. Having over 80 stations, powered by the biggest brands and creators within each genre on their platform, Dash Radio boasts millions of unique listeners, primarily in the coveted teenage and young adult demographics. These metrics allow FanDom Sports Media to leverage the Dash Radio platform in order to engage with some of the most followed figures in culture and sport, while creating unique content which brings fans directly back to them.'

The FanDom Sports App is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate. Our unique approach blends curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

Dash Radio is a digital radio broadcasting platform consisting of over 80 stations, 24/7 live DJs and personalities, no commercials, and at zero cost to users. Targeting the $18 billion a year broadcast industry, Dash Radio is the biggest all original digital broadcast network in the world. With over 300+ live DJs/personalities, Dash Radio provides the best of radio content, focusing on genres underserved by terrestrial radio. Dash Radio is available for iOS, Android, desktop, Sonos, and in automobiles through the AT&T Connected Car platform, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Pioneer Electronics.

