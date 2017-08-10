Arion Bank is holding an offering of commercial paper on Wednesday 16 August 2017 - 18-month, 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper maturing on 20 February 2019, 20 August 2018, 20 February 2018 and 19 January 2018 respectively. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 p.m. on 16 August and the payment and settlement date is 21 August 2017.



For further information please contact Eirikur Arsaelsson Arion Bank Funding at eirikur.arsaelsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7472.