

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) reported that total net profit attributable to China shareholders for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2017 was RMB 131.5 million (US$19.4 million), or earnings per share of RMB 3.23 (US$0.48), compared with RMB 123.7 million, or RMB 3.15 per share in the same quarter in 2016.



Operating profit decreased by 0.6% to RMB 241.6 million or US$35.7 million from RMB 243.0 million in the second quarter of 2016.



Net revenue for the second quarter of 2017 increased by 11.7% to RMB 4.1 billion or US$604.2 million compared to RMB 3.7 billion last year.



