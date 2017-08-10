

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $8.88 million, or $0.28 per share. This was up from $5.52 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $117.66 million. This was up from $101.02 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $8.88 Mln. vs. $5.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $117.66 Mln vs. $101.02 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $490 million



