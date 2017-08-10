Experienced industry expert appointed to oversee continued growth in Asian market

Feelunique, Europe's leading online beauty retailer, is delighted to announce the appointment of Marc Ardisson as the Company's Managing Director in Asia.

In 2015, Feelunique launched a dedicated cross-border Chinese website. The website has been extremely successful, resulting in Asia becoming Feelunique's second largest market, with the opportunity of high growth in the future.

Marc Ardisson has had an impressive and long-standing career prior to joining Feelunique, with extensive experience in digital, CRM and eCommerce including working for Bluebell as Digital and eCommerce Director, Chanel as Global Digital CRM Director and McCann Erickson as International Nespresso Account Manager.

Marc has also undertaken consultancy work for L'Oréal, Amore Pacific, Swatch, Lacoste and Under Armour, advising the brands on digital and eCommerce strategies across Asia. Marc has developed highly innovative online projects such as Grana.com, collectorsquare.com and retailinasia.com.

Based in Hong Kong, Marc will gradually take up his new role with Feelunique whilst concluding his existing consulting work. Marc's main role will be to develop a strategy to maximise Feelunique's footprint in the Asian market and he will report directly to Joel Palix, CEO of Feelunique.

About Feelunique

Founded in 2005, Feelunique has grown to become Europe's largest online beauty retailer with a choice of more than 28,000 products and 500 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and electricals.

Feelunique is a cross-border online retailer, shipping to over 120 countries and with dedicated websites in the UK, France, the EU, Germany, Norway, China and the US.

Feelunique has over 130,000 site visits and sells more than 15,000 products every day, with 65% of sales coming from customers under the age of 35.

Feelunique has a rapidly growing international beauty community of more than 1.3 million people across our social media platforms.

Feelunique carries major brands including Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford, Nars, Kerastase, Dermalogica and Charlotte Tilbury we are the only online beauty "pure player" to have built up such an extensive portfolio of premium brands across all beauty categories.

Feelunique's innovative use of technology such as our proprietary 'Makeup Live' app which allows customers to try on products virtually, with amazing accuracy, on their smartphones is changing the way consumers experience buying beauty products online.

Feelunique is at the forefront of the digital beauty revolution and is a socially connected retailer we believe content is key to succeeding in e-commerce and our dedicated editorial platform offers our customers inside knowledge on beauty including industry interviews, video tutorials and recommended products.

