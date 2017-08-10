Polyimide Films Market Size Worth $3.12 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpolyimide films marketis anticipated to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Revolutionary advancements in the aerospace and automobile industry with regards to high-end quality products is expected to drive the growth of this market.

The flexible printed circuit (FPC) emerged as the largest and fastest-growing application in the global polyimide films market. They are used in the manufacturing of flexible printed circuit board in ink-jet cartridges, printers & scanners, mobile phones, pagers, camcorders, and military & avionics systems.

Polyimide film has many applications in electronics, automotive, aerospace, and labeling & labels industry. Many new product launches have enabled consumers to pick their choice of product from a wide range of options. The widening of product distribution channels has made these products readily available to the consumer.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global polyimide films market was estimated at USD 1,492.3 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a growth rate of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025

FCB has many automotive applications ranging from dashboard to engine management, and ABS control systems

FCB has many automotive applications ranging from dashboard to engine management, and ABS control systems

Wire & cables are used in various application where high tensile strength, solvent resistance, flammability and electrical resistivity is required

Electronics end-use segment is growing with the fastest growth rate owing to strong demand for consumer electronics and increase in electrical components in automobile

The aerospace segment accounted for 26.1% of the global revenue and is projected to witness the second highest CAGR over the forecast period

Growing disposable income and investment in innovative devices is anticipated to boost the demand in the electronics segment

Increasing investment from government & private institutions in the automotive and aerospace & defense industry is projected to contribute to the demand over the coming years

Key players include E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Saint-Gobain, Von Roll Holding AG, Kaneka Corporation and Arakawa Chemicals Industries

Research & development activities, new product launches, acquisition and mergers and technological collaborations are some of the strategic initiatives taken up by leading companies

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyimide film market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Flexible printed circuit Wire & cable Pressure sensitive tape Specialty fabricated product Motor/Generator

End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Electronics Aerospace Automotive Labeling Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



