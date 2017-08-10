Cultivation Technologies, Inc. Adds Former Regional Administrator of SEC Irving Einhorn as Independent Director - Rounding Out Recent Board Additions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Cultivation Technologies, Inc. ("CTI" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in medical cannabis infrastructure, genetics, technology, and branding, is pleased to announce that Irving M. Einhorn accepted a position on the Company board of directors on August 7, 2017. Mr. Einhorn is regarded as a securities and disclosure expert with more than 40 years of experience related to compliance.

Commencing his career in 1972 as an SEC staff attorney, Irving rose to Branch Chief followed by Senior Trial Counsel in the Commission's Chicago office. His SEC career culminated in appointment as Regional Administrator of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Los Angeles regional office where he was responsible for overseeing in excess of 100 staff members. Together with his team, his function was to implement the SEC's regulatory and law enforcement mandates principally in the Western United States. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Einhorn also served as Assistant Chief Trial Attorney with the Division of Enforcement's Trial Unit in Washington, DC - where he was responsible for litigation of some of the Commission's most sensitive and complex cases.

"We are pleased to add Irving as our fifth director. His experience in securities compliance and regulatory issues in securities is unparalleled," stated Miguel Motta, CEO & Chairman of Cultivation Technologies, Inc. "Following the recent additions of Robert Bernheimer and Robert Kamm - CTI now features a well-rounded board comprised of both business and legal experts."

Subsequent to leaving the SEC in 1989, Mr. Einhorn served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Pacific Brokerage Service, a member of the New York Stock Exchange. He then engaged in the private practice of law focused exclusively on federal, state, and self-regulatory organization securities enforcement and securities compliance matters. His expertise traverses SEC enforcement, SEC regulation, SEC compliance, and SEC disclosure requirements. Presently of counsel to Freeman, Mathis & Gary in Los Angeles, he has served as an expert witness in a number of securities cases.

Irving Einhorn added, "I'm excited to join the board of CTI - a growing company in a nascent industry. I believe in the value of medical cannabis and the business plans of the company, and hope my securities expertise contributes to their evolution and governance moving forward."

Cultivation Technologies, Inc. provides infrastructure, genetics, technology, and branding to the legal medical cannabis industry. The first major project for the company is in Coachella, California, which will span 111,500+ square feet featuring cultivation centers, manufacturing facilities, a testing lab, a distribution hub featuring transportation, and a centralized processing center.

