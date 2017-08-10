Global Flexible Foam Insulation Market 2017-2022 - $6.84 Billion Market Trends and Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flexible Foam Insulation Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Flexible Foam Insulation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to reach $6.84 billion by 2022.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the Flexible Foam Insulation Market. China and India have big manufacturing bases and thus they contribute the highest to the APAC market revenue. Europe is the second major consumer owing to extensive infrastructural developments. Countries in North America and Middle East & Africa will show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing industrialization in these regions. Globally, the demand for flexible foam insulation is growing consistently, especially in the Asia Pacific and European markets. This growth is supported by the increased building and construction projects along with several automotive industries in these regions.

Thermal insulation is the dominant application segment for flexible foam insulation products at the global level due to their better properties and higher adoption. Other than thermal insulation, the flexible foam insulation acquires a major market in hybrid and acoustic insulation segments. New upcoming technologies based on novel bio-based materials are giving a tough competition to the flexible foam insulation market.

The Thermal Flexible Foam Insulation segment is expected to maintain a global dominance in the application segments driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest growth toward the market growth.

Some of the key players in the market include PolyOne Corporation, DoW Chemicals, Owens Corning, and K-Flex.



Report Scope:

Applications

Acoustic insulation



Thermal insulation



Hybrid insulation

End-user

Building and Construction



Transportation



Consumer Appliances

Regions

Asia Pacific



Europe



North America



Rest of the World

Industry outlook: Market trends and drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Companies Mentioned



3M Corporation

Armacell International S.A.

DoW Chemical

General Electric (GE)

K-FLEX

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Owens Corning

PolyOne Corporation.

Toyota Motor Corporation

VINCI Corporation

