Como and Preoday Partner to Offer Integrated Customer Engagement and Online Ordering

Como (http://www.como.com), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, and Preoday (http://www.preoday.com), an online and mobile ordering technology company, today announced a new strategic partnership to provide integrated customer engagement and online pre-ordering solutions to their clients.

The partnership will provide clients with a combination of Preoday's white-label platform for online and mobile ordering facilities and Como's end-to-end customer loyalty and engagement solutions. The partnership will help pubs, restaurants, and coffee shops engage with their customers and avoid lengthy queues.

"For businesses looking to compete in this rapidly changing industry, having a solution that combines mobile ordering and customer engagement is becoming essential," said Ofer Rahum, Chief Business Operations at Como. "This is another great example of how deep technology integrations can provide merchants with a solution that's seamless to operate, while driving significant business growth."

Andrew White, CEO of Preoday, said, "The digital transformation that the hospitality industry is undergoing represents a real opportunity for businesses to increase revenue and customer loyalty. For companies wanting to see these benefits in their own business, a solution that offers both mobile and online ordering and loyalty capabilities is extremely powerful. Our clients are already enthusiastic about this offering and we are looking forward to even more of them embracing it."

Customer loyalty and engagement are proven to help businesses grow their revenue. Studies by Deloitte and Northwestern University show that businesses with loyalty programs are 88% more profitable than competitors without them, and that up to 15% of a retailer's most loyal customers drive 55-70% of its sales.

Pre-ordering is a solid way for restaurants to increase their revenue, as customers tend to order more when they can order ahead. Ordering ahead will drive $38 billion at quick service restaurants in the U.S. by 2020, accounting for 10.7% of total QSR industry sales, BI Intelligence estimated recently.

About Como

Como empowers chains of all sizes to maximize customer loyalty, revenue and business growth with Como Sense, the leading end-to-end customer engagement solution. While integrating seamlessly with POS software, Como Sense offers a complete toolset incorporating a branded mobile app, a loyalty program, multi-channel communication, connectivity with third-party services, and actionable business insights. Como's major clients include Burger King, Quiznos and Conway - while its global partner network includes EPOS companies such as ICRTouch, Tevalis, 3S POS and Bleep. Como has been pioneering cloud-based customer engagement technology since 2005. For more information, visit http://www.como.com.

About Preoday

Preoday provides an e-commerce platform offering mobile and online ordering services. The platform enables businesses around the world to offer branded online and mobile pre-ordering facilities to customers ordering food, drink and merchandise. Preoday provides a white-label service to companies across the hospitality industry, from quick service restaurants and cafes, to theatres and stadiums. Preoday works both directly with hospitality businesses and partners including resellers, ticketing agencies, technology providers and food tech start-ups. For more information, visit http://www.preoday.com.

