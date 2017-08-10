GomSpace Closes Order for a Nano-satellite Platform for German Aerospace Center's Demonstration of the OSIRIS Optical Demonstration Payload

STOCKHOLM, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace ApS ("GomSpace") a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has closed an order for delivery of a nano-satellite platform for the German Aerospace Center's ("DLR") demonstration of the OSIRIS optical demonstration payload. In the framework of the OSIRIS program, DLR develops highly compact optical communication payloads for small LEO spacecrafts together with their cooperation partner Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co KG. The total order value amounts to approximately 500,000 EUR. Delivery will take place in 2018.

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace ApS, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About German Aerospace Center

DLR is the national aeronautics and space research centre of the Federal Republic of Germany. Its extensive research and development work in aeronautics, space, energy, transport and security is integrated into national and international cooperative ventures. In addition to its own research, as Germany's space agency, DLR has been given responsibility by the federal government for the planning and implementation of the German space program. DLR has approximately 8000 employees at 20 locations. DLR is also the umbrella organisation for the nation's largest project management agency.

About Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co KG

Over the course of five decades, Tesat-Spacecom has developed in-depth expertise in manufacturing of payload equipment for communication satellites and has established itself as a clear European market leader. On its 60,000m² premises in Backnang, Germany, 1,200 employees develop, assemble, integrate, and test systems and equipment for telecommunication via satellite. To date, more than 700 space projects have been completed. The accumulated in orbit lifetime heritage exceeds 250 million hours.

