sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,304 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1C15L ISIN: CA74164W1068 Ticker-Symbol: 9PM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIMERO MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIMERO MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,30
0,327
12:58
0,301
0,328
12:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIMERO MINING CORP
PRIMERO MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRIMERO MINING CORP0,3040,00 %