BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM)(TSX: BAM.A)(EURONEXT: BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield, stated that, "Institutional interest in real assets remains strong, and we expect this trend to continue for the foreseeable future. During the quarter we sold a number of mature assets, and deployed $9 billion of capital into opportunities where we believe we can enhance returns utilizing our operating expertise."

Operating Results

UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUN. 30 (US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended ------------------------------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income(1) $ 958 $ 584 $ 3,594 $ 3,252 Per Brookfield share(2) 0.19 0.15 1.29 1.30 Funds from operations(2,3) $ 1,026 $ 637 $ 3,597 $ 2,822 Per Brookfield share(2,3) 1.01 0.62 3.55 2.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Consolidated basis - includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests 2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests 3. See Basis of Presentation on page 3 and a reconciliation of net income to FFO on page 8

Operating results for the second quarter benefited from continued growth of our asset management business. Net income included increased fair value gains in the quarter, primarily from our opportunistic real estate investment portfolio. The per share number is after the allocation of net income to non-controlling interests and preferred share dividends.

Funds from operations ("FFO") totaled $1.0 billion in the second quarter, compared to $637 million in the prior year. Excluding realized disposition gains, FFO increased 9% to $562 million. Growth in fee related earnings of 22% was due to higher fee bearing capital and higher incentive distributions as our listed issuers continue to generate strong growth in their capital base and distributions. Invested capital FFO increased by 2%, due to solid "same-store" growth from operational improvements across our businesses, in particular higher generation within our renewable power business, and contributions from acquisitions partially offset by the absence of FFO from assets previously sold and the impact of foreign exchange. We sold our interest in 245 Park Avenue, a New York office building, contributing to realized disposition gains of $464 million for the quarter.

Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 per share (representing US$0.56 per annum), payable on September 29, 2017 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2017. The Board also declared all of the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Highlights

We are now raising capital for our next flagship real estate fund, which we expect to be larger than its predecessor fund and to hold a first close later this year.

We have invested and committed approximately 80% of capital in our current $9 billion real estate opportunity fund. This fund has acquired a number of high cash yielding businesses which should earn solid cash on cash returns and protect the value of capital invested.

We completed acquisitions that deployed $9 billion of capital in the quarter across our businesses. We were successful in closing previously announced transactions while progressing several other large acquisitions.

Our infrastructure business closed the $5 billion acquisition of a regulated natural gas transmission company in Brazil, which has been performing well and in line with expectations.

Our private equity business closed two previously announced transactions, BRK Ambiental, a water distribution, collection and treatment business in Brazil, and Greenergy, a leading provider of road fuels in the U.K. Subsequent to the quarter, our Private Equity group closed the previously announced acquisition of Loblaw's gas station business and announced the acquisition of a 60% interest in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P., a global provider of marine services to the offshore oil production industry, and the acquisition of a Canadian gaming operation.

Our renewable power business continues to advance the acquisition of a 51% interest in TerraForm Power and 100% of TerraForm Global, marking our first major investment into solar power. We have received bankruptcy court approvals, as well as a number of other important milestones, and expect to close the transactions in the second half of this year.

As a result of these and other transactions announced to date, our flagship infrastructure and private equity funds are over 45% and 60% invested and committed, respectively.

We continue to leverage our operating expertise to improve cash flows in our businesses.

We continue to focus on enhancing the cash flows of our acquired businesses through operational improvements, where we have large, experienced teams dedicated to these efforts across the globe. One example of this is in our graphite electrode manufacturing operations within our private equity business where we have reduced annual fixed costs by $75 million, in part by placing a dedicated Brookfield team within the business to focus on operations.

We further simplified our operating structure and streamlined our business.

Our real estate business completed the privatization of the previously listed fund, Brookfield Canada Office Properties, as part of our plan to fully integrate our North American office operations and simplify the structure.

We completed the spin-off to our BAM shareholders of our international specialty insurance provider, Trisura Group Ltd., on June 22, 2017.

We have substantial capital resources at our disposal to pursue further opportunities with $25 billion of core liquidity and dry powder available to deploy.

In 2016 we closed on flagship funds in our real estate, infrastructure and private equity businesses. While we have been actively deploying capital over the past year, we have over $17 billion of third-party private fund commitments available for new or follow on acquisitions. In addition, we have over $7 billion of core liquidity from cash and financial assets and from undrawn committed credit facilities. This level of capital enables us to pursue large-scale transactions that most others cannot due to size and scale.

Basis of Presentation

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), unless otherwise noted and make reference to Funds from Operations ("FFO").

We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and include realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company's share of equity accounted investments' FFO on a fully diluted basis. FFO consists of the following components:

-- FFO from Operating Activities represents the company's share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO. -- Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance. -- Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.

We use FFO to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find this measure of value to them.

We note that FFO, its components, and its per share equivalent are non-IFRS measures which do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

We provide additional information on the determination of FFO and reconciliation between FFO and net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders in our quarterly Supplemental Information and filings available at www.brookfield.com.

Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company's Supplemental Information for the three months ended June 30, 2017 contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.

The attached statements are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2017, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield's external auditor.

Brookfield's Board of Directors reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

Please note that Brookfield's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited June 30 December 31 (US$ millions) 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,429 $ 4,299 Other financial assets 4,998 4,700 Accounts receivable and other 11,183 9,133 Inventory 6,290 5,349 Assets classified as held for sale 1,284 432 Equity accounted investments 26,293 24,977 Investment properties 56,827 54,172 Property, plant and equipment 46,034 45,346 Intangible assets 14,167 6,073 Goodwill 4,984 3,783 Deferred income tax assets 1,694 1,562 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Assets $ 178,183 $ 159,826 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other $ 15,870 $ 11,915 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 742 127 Corporate borrowings 4,924 4,500 Non-recourse borrowings Property-specific mortgages 57,246 52,442 Subsidiary borrowings 9,829 7,949 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,909 9,640 Subsidiary equity obligations 3,618 3,565 Equity Preferred equity 3,949 3,954 Non-controlling interests 47,767 43,235 Common equity 22,329 22,499 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Equity 74,045 69,688 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Liabilities and Equity $ 178,183 $ 159,826 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUN. 30 (US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ---------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $ 9,444 $ 5,973 $ 15,445 $ 11,191 Direct costs (7,332) (4,330) (11,719) (7,978) Other income and gains - 31 265 66 Equity accounted income 250 435 585 587 Expenses Interest (865) (815) (1,708) (1,582) Corporate costs (20) (25) (45) (48) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,477 1,269 2,823 2,236 Fair value changes 213 65 9 417 Depreciation and amortization (613) (516) (1,112) (997) Income tax (119) (234) (244) (436) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income $ 958 $ 584 $ 1,476 $ 1,220 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 225 $ 185 $ 188 $ 442 Non-controlling interests 733 399 1,288 778 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ 958 $ 584 $ 1,476 $ 1,220 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income per share Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.38 Basic 0.20 0.16 0.12 0.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUN. 30 (US$ MILLIONS) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended ---------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Asset management $ 231 $ 190 $ 889 $ 654 Real estate 661 275 1,899 1,428 Renewable power 65 37 207 191 Infrastructure 84 111 359 316 Private equity and other 32 98 434 551 Cash and financial assets 13 27 117 38 Interest expense and operating costs (60) (101) (308) (356) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funds from operations(1,2) $ 1,026 $ 637 $ 3,597 $ 2,822 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUN. 30 (US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended ---------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FFO from operating activities(2) $ 562 $ 514 $ 2,179 $ 1,963 Realized carried interest(3) - - 152 15 Realized disposition gains(2) 464 123 1,266 844 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funds from operations(1,2) 1,026 637 3,597 2,822 Realized disposition gains not in income (498) (129) (991) (509) Fair value changes (94) 5 (862) 304 Depreciation and amortization (217) (227) (885) (834) Income tax 8 (101) 538 (374) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income attributable to shareholders $ 225 $ 185 $ 1,397 $ 1,409 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Per share $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 1.29 $ 1.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: 1. Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 3 and a reconciliation of net income to FFO on page 8 2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests 3. Excludes carried interest generated that is subject to future investment performance

EARNINGS PER SHARE

UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUN. 30 (US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended ---------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income $ 958 $ 584 $ 3,594 $ 3,252 Non-controlling interests (733) (399) (2,197) (1,843) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income attributable to shareholders 225 185 1,397 1,409 Preferred share dividends (35) (34) (137) (133) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income available to common shareholders $ 190 $ 151 $ 1,260 $ 1,276 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average shares 958.6 958.8 958.8 958.9 Dilutive effect of the conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method(1) 20.0 18.2 15.7 19.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares and share equivalents 978.6 977.0 974.5 978.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 1.29 $ 1.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: 1. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUN. 30 (US$ MILLIONS) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended ---------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income $ 958 $ 584 $ 3,594 $ 3,252 Equity accounted fair value changes and other non-FFO items 241 4 543 254 Fair value changes (213) (65) 538 (1,400) Depreciation and amortization 613 516 2,135 1,863 Deferred income taxes 31 162 (751) 634 Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods(1) 499 123 1,082 829 Non-controlling interests (1,103) (687) (3,544) (2,610) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funds from operations(1,2) $ 1,026 $ 637 $ 3,597 $ 2,822 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: 1. Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 3 2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests

