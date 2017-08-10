

10 August 2017



St Peter Port Capital Limited (the 'Company')



Cost Reductions and Amendment to Investment Management Agreement



The Company announces that, as part of its cost reduction exercise, it has amended the terms of its investment management agreement with St Peter Port Investment Management Limited.



In the circular to Shareholders published on 24 May 2017 the Board stated that it was committed to undertaking an exercise of seeking to reduce expenditure. This was with the aim of achieving significant savings in the extra expenditure involved in the delayed winding up of the Company which was approved by Shareholders on 21 June 2017.



The Board is pleased to report that, on 9 August 2017, it agreed a fee reduction by St Peter Port Investment Management Limited, the Company's investment manager, from 2 per cent to 1.5 per cent of net assets per annum. The reduction will take effect from 21 June 2017 being the date of the Company's AGM and subsequent EGM when shareholders voted in favour of the resolution to continue the life of the Company for at least one more year. In addition, the Board has achieved other savings and continues to pursue further reductions where possible.



The Investment Manager is deemed to be a related party to the Company for the purposes of the AIM Rules and therefore the transaction described above is a related party transaction. The director independent of the investment manager, Russel Michel considers, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Grant Thornton UK LLP, that the terms of the new investment management agreement are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.



For further information:



St Peter Port Capital Limited Lynn Bruce, Director +44 (0) 1481 724 222



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett Jamie Barklem Carolyn Sansom +44 (0) 20 7383 5100



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: St Peter Port Capital Limited via GlobeNewswire



A0MNH0B1V4NS6R5



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX