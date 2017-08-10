HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - August 10, 2017) - DHX Media and YouTube today announced that they have teamed up to release We Are Savvy -- a magazine-style series featuring engaging segments about music, fashion, dance and DIY -- on YouTube Red. Each half-hour episode is introduced by Annie LeBlanc of the Bratayley YouTube channel, alongside segment hosts Spencer, Tehya and Sarah who'll explore a broad range of topics ranging from handy DIYs and life hacks, to inspiring peer profiles and celebrity interviews including, singer Alessia Cara, Nashville stars Lennon and Maisy, and Supermodel Coco Rocha, and more! We Are Savvy is set to premiere on YouTube Red this fall. It is produced by B-Minor Productions, a division of Banger Films, and is distributed globally by DHX Media.

Josh Scherba, EVP Distribution and Content at DHX Media, said: "We Are Savvy has a fresh, positive energy and a lively magazine format that makes it a perfect fit for YouTube Red and its audience. We're confident that digital-savvy tweens and their families will love this fantastic series."

"We loved the concept of We Are Savvy, and we're excited to bring the first magazine-style show to YouTube Red. We believe the inspirational girl power message will resonate with audiences," said Nadine Zylstra, from the YouTube Red Originals team.

Scot McFadyen, CEO of Banger Films / B-Minor Productions, said: "We made this show to reflect what families were doing on YouTube -- vlogging, DIYing and so much more -- and now to have it live on YouTube Red feels next level."

YouTube Red is a paid membership that gives you an enhanced, uninterrupted experience across YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming and YouTube Kids. Members also get exclusive access to new Original series and movies from top YouTube creators. YouTube Red is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea with plans for additional international expansion throughout the year.

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM) is a leading children's content and brands company, recognized globally for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has 20 offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

Launched in May 2005, YouTube allows billions of people to discover, watch and share originally-created videos. YouTube provides a forum for people to connect, inform, and inspire. others across the globe and acts as a distribution platform for original content creators and advertisers large and small. YouTube is a Google company.

