Vantaa, Finland, 2017-08-10 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 10 August 2017 at 2.00 pm (EET)



Notification of Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Gustafsson, Leif Position: Chief Executive Officer ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20170810102846_10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Cramo Plc LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-09+03:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900476 Volume: 194 Unit price: 24.1869 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 194 Volume weighted average price: 24.1869 Euro



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045 Ms Merja Naumanen, IR Communication Officer, tel: +358 10 661 1211



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Principal media www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fourteen countries and in about 320 depots. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup