German silver paste manufacturer Heraeus announced that it has appealed the decision of Taiwanese regional intellectual property (IP) court, following its July 7th decision that Giga Solar does not infringe on its patent.

The long running intellectual property case between Heraeus and Giga Solar, has taken another turn, as Heraeus announced an appeal against a decision by the Taiwanese regional court. The German paste manufacturer said it disagrees with the Court's interpretation of arguments presented, and still sees strong evidence to prove its position.

In July, the court dismissed a case filed by Heraeus in June 2015, stating that Giga Solar had not infringed on patents held by the German ...

