10.08.2017
PR Newswire

Global Business Jet Market Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Business Jet Market - 2017-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Business Jet market continues to be weak amid an unusual, sustained cyclical trend which has affected demand levels for new business jets globally with the industry delivery volumes staying way below the pre-crisis levels on a routine basis with this becoming the new normal for industry.

The significant competitive pressures from used jet inventory, fastidious buying behavior from businesses and downturn in the global energy sector have been impacting demand for new jets as reflected in the order intake & book to bill ratios across most key industry OEMs over the recent years. The market, however, has shown signs of a slow movement towards stabilizing & recovery in 2017 with a spurt in activity level for the first half of the year despite continued pressure from the used jets market.

The aircraft utilization levels across most operators & users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry.

Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term translating into a fillip for the industry value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape

Section - 1 Global Business Jet Market

Section - 2 Competitive Landscape

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs

Section - 3 Top 5 Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio Analysis

Section - 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs

Section - 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer

Section - 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Section - 7 Key Trends

Section - 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 9 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Companies Mentioned

  • Bombardier Inc.
  • Dassault Aviation
  • Embraer SA
  • Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
  • Textron Aviation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgdbbm/global_business

