Global Business Jet Market Report 2017-2026

The Global Business Jet market continues to be weak amid an unusual, sustained cyclical trend which has affected demand levels for new business jets globally with the industry delivery volumes staying way below the pre-crisis levels on a routine basis with this becoming the new normal for industry.

The significant competitive pressures from used jet inventory, fastidious buying behavior from businesses and downturn in the global energy sector have been impacting demand for new jets as reflected in the order intake & book to bill ratios across most key industry OEMs over the recent years. The market, however, has shown signs of a slow movement towards stabilizing & recovery in 2017 with a spurt in activity level for the first half of the year despite continued pressure from the used jets market.

The aircraft utilization levels across most operators & users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry.

Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term translating into a fillip for the industry value chain.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape



Section - 1 Global Business Jet Market

Section - 2 Competitive Landscape



Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs



Section - 3 Top 5 Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio Analysis

Section - 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs



Section - 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer

Section - 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026



Section - 7 Key Trends

Section - 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 9 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026



Companies Mentioned



Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Embraer SA

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Textron Aviation

