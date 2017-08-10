

Foresight 4 VCT plc (Company)



Issue of Supplementary Prospectus



The board announces that it has published a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) relating to the issue of up to 55 million shares in connection with the merger with Foresight 3 VCT plc through an acquisition of all of its assets and liabilities and the offer for subscription to raise up to £50 million with an over-allotment facility for a further £50 million through the issue of shares.



The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2017 (2017 Accounts), certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.



