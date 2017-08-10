Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Marathon Petroleum Reported a 9.3% Increase in Total Revenue

Research Desk Line-up: Phillips 66 Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, Marathon Petroleum's total revenue increased 9.3% to $18.35 billion on a y-o-y basis from $16.79 billion in Q2 FY16. Total revenue came in below analysts' expectations of $19.36 billion.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's refined product sales volume was 2,370 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) compared to 2,348 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Marathon Petroleum's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 9.5% to $439 million from $401 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA decreased 15.9% to $1.64 billion from $1.95 billion in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's income from operations decreased 22% to $1.03 billion from $1.32 billion in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Marathon Petroleum's net income decreased 35.7% to $515 million on a y-o-y basis from $801 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 33.8% to $1.00 on a y-o-y basis from $1.51 in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, Marathon Petroleum's adjusted diluted EPS fell 3.7% to $1.03 from $1.07 in Q2 FY16. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS came in below analysts' expectations of $1.04.

Segment Details

Refining & Marketing - During Q2 FY17, Marathon Petroleum's Refining & Marketing segment's total refined sales volume was 2,358 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) compared to 2,339 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's gross margin per barrel was $11.32 compared to $12.73 in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's income from operations decreased to $562 million from $1.03 billion in Q2 FY16. The Q2 2016 numbers included a $360 million non-cash benefit related to the reversal of the Company's lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory valuation reserve.

Speedway - During Q2 FY17, Marathon Petroleum's Speedway segment's gasoline and distillate sales were 1,475 millions of gallons compared to 1,547 millions of gallons in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's gasoline and distillate gross margin was $0.18 per gallon compared to $0.15 per gallon in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Marathon Petroleum's Speedway segment's total merchandise sales volume decreased 1.6% to $1.27 billion from $1.29 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's merchandise gross margin increased 50 basis points to 29.2% of sales from 28.7% of sales in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's income from operations increased 23.8% to $239 million from $193 million in Q2 FY16. The increase was primarily due to higher light product and merchandise gross margins and expense control.

Midstream - During Q2 FY17, Marathon Petroleum's Midstream segment's income from operations increased 31.2% to $332 million from $253 million in Q2 FY16. The increase was primarily due to an increase in processing and fractionation activity in the Marcellus shale.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Marathon Petroleum's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.45 billion from $2.17 billion in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Marathon Petroleum's total consolidated debt increased 8 basis points to $12.61 billion from $12.60 billion in Q1 FY17. During Q2 FY17, the Company's debt to total capital ratio remained flat at 38% from Q1 FY17.

During Q2 FY17, Marathon Petroleum's capital expenditure was $784 million compared to $787 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company repurchased $750 million of shares.

In July, Marathon Petroleum replaced the existing bank revolving credit facilities expiring in July 2020 with a new 5-year $2.5 billion bank revolving credit facility expiring in July 2022 and a new 364-day $1 billion bank revolving credit facility expiring in July of 2018.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, August 09, 2017, Marathon Petroleum's stock declined 2.66%, ending the trading session at $52.99. A total volume of 4.33 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 3.98 million shares. The Company's stock price surged 1.24% in the last three months, 7.88% in the past six months, and 29.15% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 5.24% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 31.28 and has a dividend yield of 2.72%. The stock currently has a market cap of $27.54 billion.

