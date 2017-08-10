Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: International Paper's Revenue Grew 8%; EPS Soared 90%

Research Desk Line-up: Ball Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, IPC's net sales were $5.77 billion compared to net sales of $5.32 billion in Q2 2016, driven by growth in the pulp business that was acquired in late 2016. The Company's sales numbers exceeded analysts' forecasts of $5.68 billion.

IPC reported net earnings attributable to the Company of $80 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to net earnings of $40 million, or $0.10 per share, in Q2 2016. IPC's reported quarter included a pre-tax gain of $16 million for restructuring and other charges, and also included a pre-tax charge of $14 million to amortize the inventory fair value step-up of the pulp business acquired in December 2016; pre-tax charges of $4 million for costs associated with the acquisition of that business; a net bargain purchase gain of $6 million on the June 2016 acquisition of the Holmen Paper newsprint mill in Spain; and a charge of $2 million for other items.

In Q2 2016, IPC's special items included a pre-tax charge of $28 million for costs associated with the sale of its Asia corrugated packaging business; a pre-tax charge of $5 million for costs associated with the agreement to purchase the Weyerhaeuser pulp business; a tax expense of $23 million associated with 2016 cash pension contributions; and a tax benefit of $6 million related to an international legal entity restructuring.

IPC's adjusted operating earnings were $270 million, or $0.65 per share, in Q2 2017 compared to $379 million, or $0.92 per share, in Q2 2016. The Company's earnings numbers also surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $0.64 per share. IPC's business segment operating profits were $129 million in the reported quarter compared to $627 million in the prior year.

Segment Information

During Q2 2017, IPC's Industrial Packaging segment reported sales of $3.71 billion compared to sales of $3.52 billion in Q2 2016. The division's operating profits were $50 million, or $407 million excluding special items, compared to operating profit of $458 million in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q2 2017, IPC's Global Cellulose Fibers unit recorded sales of $612 million compared to sales of $259 million. The Company's operating profits were $7 million in the reported quarter compared to a loss of $21 million in the prior year's same quarter. The business achieved record fluff pulp sales volumes in Q2 2017 as global demand for fluff pulp remains strong.

IPC's Printing Papers generated sales of $1.02 billion in Q2 2017 compared to sales of $1.01 billion in Q2 2016. The business posted operating profits of $86 million versus $117 million in the year ago corresponding period. The segment's earnings in North America were impacted by lower sales volumes, unfavorable mix, and heavy maintenance outage expenses, partially offset by higher export sales volume from Brazil.

For Q2 2017, IPC's consumer Packaging reported sales of $474 million compared to $501 million in Q2 2016. The segment's operating loss of $14 million compared to operating earnings of $73 million. The earnings decrease in the reported quarter was largely attributable to annual outage expenses and reliability issues at the Augusta, Georgia mill.

Cash Matters

IPC's cash provided by operations was $645 million in Q2 2017 compared to cash from $605 million in Q2 2016. The Company's free cash flow was $355 million for the reported quarter and $527 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, August 09, 2017, International Paper's stock fell 1.07%, ending the trading session at $53.41. A total volume of 1.85 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 0.64% in the last three months, 0.58% in the past six months, and 15.96% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 0.66% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 27.11 and has a dividend yield of 3.46%. The stock currently has a market cap of $21.94 billion.

