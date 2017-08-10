Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Fortive's Second-Quarter Results Beat Estimates; Update on Industrial Scientific's Acquisition

Research Desk Line-up: Garmin Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Fortive generated total sales of $1.63 billion in Q2 FY17 compared to $1.56 billion for the same quarter a year ago; marking a y-o-y increase of 4.7%. The core revenue (non-GAAP) saw an increase of 5.4% y-o-y for Q2 FY17.

The Company's gross profit was $805.1 million for Q2 FY17 compared to $768.1 million for Q2 FY16; an increase of 4.8% y-o-y. Fortive's operating profit was $348.3 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $322.1 in Q2 of FY16; an increase of 8.1% y-o-y.

Fortive's net earnings was $240.1 million for Q2 FY17 versus $238.9 million in Q2 FY16, thereby registering a slight increase of 0.5% y-o-y.

The Company's net diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.68 in Q2 FY17 compared to $0.69 that it had earned in Q2 FY16. The Company also announced 352.2 million of diluted average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding at the end of Q2 FY17.

For Q2 2017, Fortive beat Wall Street's EPS and revenues estimates of $0.02 and $20 million, respectively.

With regards to the Industrial Scientific Corp.'s acquisition, the Company is expected to close the deal before the end of 2017, subject to customary conditions to closing.

Fortive's Segments Information

The Professional Instrumentation segment generated sales of $759.0 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $724.2 million in the corresponding quarter for FY16; an increase of 4.7% y-o-y. The segment's operating profit was recorded at $184.9 million against $162.4 million in Q2 FY16; an increase of 13.9% y-o-y.

Industrial Technology segment generated sales of $869.8 million compared to $830.9 million in Q2 FY16; a rise of 4.7% y-o-y. The segment's operating profit was $181.5 million against a FY16 second quarter operating profit of $173.4 million; again an increase of 4.7% y-o-y.

Cash Matters

Fortive had generated net cash of $394 million from operating activities in H1 2017 compared to $487.8 million in H1 2016; a decrease of 19.2% y-o-y. The net cash used in investing activities by the Company was $58.6 million in H1 2017 against $69.8 million in H1 2016. The Company also expended $48.6 million in payments of dividends during H1 2017 whereas it had not paid any dividends in the corresponding period of 2016.

On August 03, 2017, Fortive announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share payable on September 29, 2017, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2017.

Outlook

The Company forecasts that diluted net EPS for Q3 FY17 would be between $0.66 and $0.70, and for the full year 2017, between $2.61 and $2.69. Fortive also expects adjusted diluted net EPS to be between $0.69 and $0.73 for Q3 FY17 and for the whole of 2017 to be between $2.72 and $2.80.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, August 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $66.82, marginally down 0.15% from its previous closing price of $66.92. A total volume of 949.90 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Fortive's stock price soared 6.79% in the last three months, 18.94% in the past six months, and 32.42% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 24.59%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 26.29 and has a dividend yield of 0.42%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $22.97 billion.

