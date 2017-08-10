

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 4.5 billion in June from EUR 4.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the surplus was EUR 4.3 billion.



Exports climbed 8.2 percent year-over-year in June and imports surged by 9.9 percent.



Outgoing flows to EU member states grew 8.2 percent annually in June and those to non-EU countries increased by 8.3 percent.



The trade surplus with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 1.22 billion compared to May's 1.69 billion surplus. The non-EU trade surplus rose from EUR 2.65 billion in May to EUR 3.28 billion in June.



