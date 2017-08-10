sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,408 Euro		-0,022
-0,34 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
10.08.2017 | 13:10
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Publication of Programme Memorandum

AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
("AECI" or "the Issuer")

PUBLICATION OF THE ZAR5,000,000,000 DOMESTIC MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

AECI has received approval from the JSE in terms of its ZAR5,000,000,000 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme. The programme memorandum is available for inspection at the registered office of AECI and can also be accessed on the Issuer's website at

http://www.aeci.co.za/ir_debt_cap_markets.php.

The programme memorandum will also be available for inspection on the JSE website http://www.jse.co.za/.

10 August 2017

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited


© 2017 PR Newswire