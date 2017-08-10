AECI Limited - Publication of Programme Memorandum

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Issuer")

PUBLICATION OF THE ZAR5,000,000,000 DOMESTIC MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

AECI has received approval from the JSE in terms of its ZAR5,000,000,000 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme. The programme memorandum is available for inspection at the registered office of AECI and can also be accessed on the Issuer's website at

http://www.aeci.co.za/ir_debt_cap_markets.php.

The programme memorandum will also be available for inspection on the JSE website http://www.jse.co.za/.

10 August 2017

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited