WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) announced that the company has appointed Timothy Gorman as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective immediately. Since June, Gorman served as Energizer's interim CFO. Prior to that, Gorman was Energizer's Vice President and Controller, Chief Accounting Officer.



'Following an extensive search for a Chief Financial Officer, Tim Gorman was the clear choice,' said Alan Hoskins, CEO.



