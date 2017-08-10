Rishikul Yogshala Announces its Support for the International Yoga Festival in Mysuru, India

MYSURU, India, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rishikul Yogshala has revealed its continual assistance for the first ever International Festival of Yogic Heritage to be held from 3rd October - 7th October, 2017. This 5-day event shall occur on the holy grounds of Suttur Math in Mysuru.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543918/International_Yoga_Festival.jpg )



With a global aim to gather the biggest assembly of yoga legacies, the International Festival of Yogic Heritage (IFYH) 2017 is being organized. It is reported that over 50+ honored yoga gurus with participants from more than 108 countries shall pay their tribute to yogic science with more than 70 sessions of yoga and 160+ hours of yoga practice and workshops on a solo platform. Yoga legends like Sri Sri Ravishankar, Pilot Baba Sri Shivaratri, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji, Mooji Baba, Sri Victor Truviano, Shri. Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Sri Amma Nanammal, Coudoux Yogi and many more, shall be seen here walking the yogis through five days of yogic experience. Spell-binding Satsang, life-transforming yoga sessions and workshops by the greatest yoga patrons on Reiki, Pranayama, Third Eye Awakening, Hip Opening Techniques, Sleep Deepening through Yoga Nidra, Surya Namaskar, Contemporary Yoga, Traditional styles of Yoga, etc. the fiesta is going to be more than memorable. Unique mind blowing cultural performances in traditional dances and theatrics, like Kathak, Malakamba, Kodava Nrutya, Wheel Chair Dance, Shadow Play, etc. are set to add stars to this grand event.

The guest shall also get to experience a highly palatable vegan cuisine from various parts of the country during the entire course of this 5-day yogic sojourn. Additionally, they shall be provided with comfortable stay at the designated location on both sharing and single basis.

As an ardent preacher of Yoga, Rishikul Yogshala has always dedicated itself to spreading the message of yoga in various parts of the globe. Additionally, it has always extended its benefaction to all those who are committed towards yoga and spirituality. Extending its hand for another divine cause, the school has offered its undue support for IFYH 2017.

Rishikul Yogshala is an internationally recognized yoga school under RYS category. The school has been teaching Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga styles in India and other countries since 2010.

The school conducts 200 and 500 hour yoga teacher training program along with yoga and meditation retreats, workshops, and scholarship programs. At certain locations, Rishikul Yogshala also offers stand-alone courses purely focused on Ayurveda and its power of natural healing. Students attending the school often tend to participate in various excursions and festivities so as to make yoga feel more fun that strict.

With its headquarters in Rishikesh, India, the Yogshala has its branches in various parts of the country and other countries such as Nepal, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speakers at IFYH 2017:

Sri Sri Ravishankar, Pilot Baba, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra, Mooji Baba, Sri Ganapathy Sachidanand, Swami Brahmadev, Sri Siddeswar Swamiji, Sri Maheshwarnath Babaji, Dr. Sri Pranav Pandya, Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Sri Amma Nanammal, Sri Victor Truviano, Swami Vishweshwarananda, Sharath Jois, Geeta Iyengar, Sister Jayanti, Coudoux Yogi, Saraswathi Jois, Madan Bali, Tao Porchos Lynch and Saraswathi Jois.

Yoga Teachers at IFYH 2017:

Awahoshi Kavan, Bipin Baloni, Emily Mcburnie, Gangesh Chaithanya, Karthik Chaithanya, Manoranjan Chand, Shwaasa Guru Sri Vachananand and Swami Atma.

Schedule:

- Day 1, 3rd Oct - Day 5, 7th Oct

- 5:30 am - 6:00 am: Pickup From Rooms

- 6:00 am- 7:30 am: Yoga

- 8:00 am - 9:00 am: Maha - Satsanga

- 9:00 am - 10:00 am: Breakfast

- 10:30 am - 11:30 am: Seminars/workshops

- 11:30 am - 12:00 pm: Tea Break

- 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm: Seminars/workshops

- 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm: Lunch

- 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm: Yoga

- 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm: Tea Break

- 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Maha-Satsanga

- 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm: Dinner

- 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm: Entertainment/Cultural Event

- 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm: Drop to Rooms

About Rishikul Yogshala:

Rishikul Yogshala, an internationally acclaimed Yoga and Meditation school centered in Rishikesh with branches at several locations has been facilitating Yoga Teacher Training courses since 2010. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA and Yoga Alliance International. Rishikul Yogshala offers 200, 300, and 500 hours of yoga TTC courses along with 7 and 15 days of yoga retreats.

For more information, visit: https://www.rishikulyogshala.org/.



Media Contacts:

+91-7060060954

email: info@rishikulyogshala.org

