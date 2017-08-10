

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production grew at a slower pace in June, Statistics Sweden said Thursday.



Industrial production grew 0.8 percent month-on-month, slower than the 2.9 percent increase seen in May.



Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive rise in production and came in contrast to the expected fall of 0.3 percent



Year-on-year, industrial output climbed at a faster pace of 8.5 percent after rising 7.5 percent in May.



Another report from the statistical office showed that total orders decreased 1.2 percent on month in June, offsetting May's 1.2 percent increase.



At the same time, annual growth in orders eased to 4.4 percent in June from 7.3 percent in May.



