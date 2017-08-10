Global Cage Free Eggs Market to Witness a Volume Increment of 6,925 MT During 2017-2025 - PMR Report

NEW YORK, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Persistence Market Research forecasts, the global cage free eggs market is estimated to record a market valuation of US$ 4,541.0 Mn by 2017 end and is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 6,559.1 Mn by the end of 2025.

Persistence Market Research presents analytical insights into the globalcage free eggs marketin a new report titled"Global Market Study on Cage Free Eggs: Europe to Dominate the Global Market in Terms of Value Share During 2017-2025"touching upon key aspects such as drivers, trends, opportunity areas, and a global market forecast on the basis of color, size, and region.

The Growing number of cage free commitments from various food manufacturers and food service providers is expected to fuel market growth. Further, an increasing consumer concern towards product origin as well as animal welfare is also anticipated to boost the growth of the global cage free eggs market.

Global Cage Free Eggs Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global cage free eggs market is segmented on the basis ofcolorinto Brown and White. Brown cage free eggs are likely to dominate the global market in terms of consumption and the brown segment will hence show increased revenue growth. Persistence Market Research predicts that the brown segment will hold the maximum market share throughout the forecast period, reaching a huge value share in excess of 85% by the end of 2025. The brown segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 5,653.4 Mn by 2025 end, registering a growth rate of 5.1%. This segment is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 159.8 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1842.5 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The global cage free eggs market is segmented on the basis ofsizeinto Medium, Large, Extra Large, and Jumbo. Large size cage free eggs are the choice of consumers in key markets and this probably explains why the large segment is slated to dominate the global cage free eggs market. The large segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,899.8 Mn by the end of 2025 and register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The global cage free eggs market has been tracked across the keygeographiesof North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. Europe is anticipated to be the dominant regional market, holding an estimated value share in excess of 40% by the end of 2025. Europe is predicted to be the highest growing market followed by North America. The North America cage free eggs market is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 49.1 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 601.3 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Global Cage Free Eggs Market: Competition Analysis

The report profiles some of the key players operating in the global cage free eggs market such given below

Eggland's Best LLc

Cal Maine Foods, Inc.

Herbruck's Poultry Ranch, Inc.

Rembrandt Enterprises

Rose Acre Farms

Hillandale Farms

Trillium Farm Holdings, LLC

Midwest Poultry Services, L.P.

Hickman's Family Farms

Sparboe Farms

Weaver Brothers, Inc.

Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Granja Agas S.A.

Pazo de Vilane S.L

Farm Pride Foods Limited

Avril Group

The Lakes Free Range Egg Company

Lintz Hall Farm Limited.

Sunny Queen Farms Pty Ltd.

St Ewe Free Range Eggs LLP

