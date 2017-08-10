Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - American Midstream Announces Panther Acquisition; Forms a Joint Venture for Cayenne Pipeline

Research Desk Line-up: Williams Partners Post Earnings Coverage

The Announcement

The underlying assets acquired are highly complementary with the Company's core Gulf of Mexico assets, as a substantial portion of the Panther's cash flows are generated by AMID joint ventures. Through the execution of the merger agreement, AMID will acquire Panther's 33.3% equity interests in the Main Pass Oil Gathering (MPOG), and Panther's 40% equity interest in American Partner, LLC. As such, the partnership now owns 100% of MPOG and AmPan.

Panther's Portfolio

The Panther Companies own and operate/manage over 1,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines, primarily in the Texas and Louisiana offshore state and federal waters. Each of the Panther Companies is a distinct one, with its own field of operations and is determined by the business plan, geographical, and regulatory considerations. The underlying assets, according to the Company, are highly complementary to AMID's core Gulf of Mexico assets.

MPOG currently deliver crude oil transportation services in the Main Pas, Viosca Knoll and Mississippi Canyon areas with onshore Louisiana delivery to either Delta or Cypress pipelines to the Empire Terminal. MPOG also has a crude oil capacity of 160 MBbIs/day and has about 98 miles of large and mid-diameter pipeline from four offshore platforms. AmPan on the other hand, offers crude and natural gas transportation services from the South Marsh Island area offshore to an onshore station near Henry Hub in Vermillion Parish, LA, for crude oil and the Henry Hub for natural gas. Overall, the AmPan system consists of about 200 miles of natural gas, crude oil, and salt water onshore and offshore Gulf of Mexico pipeline.

Company's Growth Strategy

AMID views this acquisition strategy as a step to consolidate MPOG and AmPaninto the Partnership's Gulf of Mexico portfolio to enhance its Gulf Coast asset base, delivering its customers strong interconnectivity that enables multiple product delivery points, and solidifies the Company's position as a Gulf of Mexico crude oil pipeline operator. The acquisition of Panther is an important part of the Partnership capital redeployment strategy.

Coupled with the recent acquisitions, including the Viosca Knoll acquisition on June 02, 2017, the Company has effectively redeployed $85 million of the anticipated proceeds from the sale of Propane Marketing and Services business announced on July 24, 2017. The acquisition of Panther is accretive to 2017 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and distributable cash flow and is expected to earn returns consistent with a mid-single digit cash flow multiple.

The Cayenne Joint Venture

AMID also announced on August 08, 2017, that it has entered into a joint venture with Targa Midstream Services, LLC creating Cayenne Pipeline, LLC. Cayenne will transport Y-grade NGLs from the Targa-operated Venice Energy Services Company, LLC gas processing plant to Enterprise Products' pipeline at Toca, Louisiana, for delivery to Enterprise Products' Norco Fractionator. As part of the Cayenne joint venture, AMID will contribute an underutilized natural gas pipeline that will convert into high value, natural gas liquids service. The project is enabled through a 15-year dedication for all NGL production from Targa's 750 MMcf/d Venice plant with an inlet from six offshore pipelines.

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, August 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $14.25, rising 3.26% from its previous closing price of $13.80. A total volume of 227.49 thousand shares have exchanged hands. American Midstream Partners' stock price advanced 10.04% in the last one month, 3.26% in the past three months, and 18.65% in the previous twelve months. The stock has a dividend yield of 11.58% and currently has a market cap of $744.99 million.

