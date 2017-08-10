Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Energy Company has a Dividend Yield of 2.86%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on August 11, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on August 10, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On July 27, 2017, ALLETE's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 53.5 cents per share of common stock. On an annual basis, the dividend is equivalent to $2.14 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The regular quarterly dividend is payable September 01, 2017, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business August 15, 2017.

ALLETE's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.86%, which is comfortable above than the average dividend yield of 2.43% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised its dividend for 6th consecutive year.

Dividend Insights

ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.63 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, ALLETE is forecasted to report earnings of $3.65 for the upcoming year which is substantially above its annualized dividend of $2.14.

As of June 30, 2017, ALLETE had cash and cash equivalents worth $84.2 million compared to cash of $27.5 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's other current assets, excluding cash, were $262.3 million. The strong financial position indicates the Company's ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development about ALLETE

On August 02nd, 2017, ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALLETE announced a strategic initiative to refurbish 385 wind turbines at three wind farms in Minnesota and Iowa.

The project includes replacing select blades, gearboxes, and generators on turbines at the Lake Benton wind site in Lincoln County, Minnesota, and the Storm Lake I and II wind sites in Buena Vista and Cherokee counties, Iowa. The Company stated that the project will improve turbine performance and reliability, generate federal production tax credits at each site, and support the renewal of power sale agreements at the Storm Lake sites. The refurbishment will be staged from 2017 through 2020 to minimize turbine downtime and maximize safe energy production at each site. In total, the sites produce approximately 700,000 megawatt hours of energy per year, representing about 50% of ALLETE Clean Energy's current electricity sales.

Energy from the Lake Benton site is fully contracted through 2028, and approximately 8 megawatts of Storm Lake I production is contracted through 2032. ALLETE Clean Energy is working to re-contract the balance of the Storm Lake I and II power sale agreements which expire in 2019.

About ALLETE

ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, US Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minnesota, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, August 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $74.35, marginally down 0.69% from its previous closing price of $74.87. A total volume of 204.04 thousand shares have exchanged hands. ALLETE's stock price surged 7.15% in the last three months, 12.98% in the past six months, and 21.19% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 15.83%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 21.88 and has a dividend yield of 2.88%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.77 billion.

