Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Aflac's Diluted EPS Jumped 35.6%

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, Aflac's total revenue decreased 18 basis points to $5.43 billion on a y-o-y basis from $5.44 billion in Q2 FY16. Total revenue came in below analysts' expectations of 45.48 billion.

During Q2 FY17, Aflac's EBIT increased 25.3% to $1.05 billion from $834 million in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Aflac's net income increased 30.1% to $713 million from $548 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 35.6% to $1.79 from $1.32 in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Aflac's adjusted net income increased 7% to $731 million from $683 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was due to improved benefit ratios in both Japan and the US. For the reported quarter, Aflac's adjusted diluted EPS increased 10.9% to $1.83 from $1.65 in Q2 FY16.

On July 2017, Aflac's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.43 per share payable on September 01, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2017.

Segment Details

Japan Segment - During Q2 FY17, Aflac's Japan segment's total revenue decreased 5.7% to $3.8 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBIT decreased 1.4% to $557 million on a y-o-y basis.

During Q2 FY17, Aflac's Japan segment's premium income, net of reinsurance agreements, decreased 2.7% to $3.2 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, decreased 7.9% to $557 million on a y-o-y basis. The decrease was attributable to lower reinvestment rates and increased amortized hedge costs.

US Segment- During Q2 FY17, Aflac's US segment's total revenue increased 2.1% to $1.6 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBIT increased 13.4% to $330 million on a y-o-y basis. During Q2 FY17, the segment's adjusted EBIT margin increased 200 basis points to 21% of total revenue from 19% of total revenue in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Aflac's US segment's premium income increased 1.9% to $1.4 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's net investment income increased 2.3% to $180 million on a y-o-y basis.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Aflac's total investments and cash decreased 3.2% to $121.90 billion from $125.98 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's notes payable increased 4.9% to $5.25 billion from $5.01 billion in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Aflac's adjusted return on equity (ROE) ratio increased 50 basis points on a y-o-y basis to16.5%. During Q2 FY17, Aflac repurchased 2.7 million common shares totaling $200 million.

Outlook

For FY17, Aflac expects to repurchase shares in the range of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion. The Company estimates EPS to be in the range of $6.40-$6.65 for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

Aflac's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $81.77, slightly up 0.65%. A total volume of 1.54 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 9.86% in the last three months, 17.42% in the past six months, and 11.85% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 17.49% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 12.36 and have a dividend yield of 2.10%. The stock currently has a market cap of $32.37 billion.

