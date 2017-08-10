The new rules will apply to large-scale projects as well as to residential and commercial PV.

The Department of Energy of the Brazilian state of São Paulo has published new and simplified rules for environmental licensing of solar power projects.

The new rules, which are intended to boost the development of PV in São Paulo, were included in a resolution (Resolução 74), which was published in the state's official journal on August 5.

Under the new regulation, developers of PV projects with a capacity of up to 5 MW, which can be developed under the net-metering ...

