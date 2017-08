The Chinese vertically integrated solar company signed a supply deal with Gransolar to ship its high efficiency modules to Chihuahua State. The PV plant was commissioned in April.

China's JinkoSolar, a Tier-1, vertically integrated solar company, has revealed today its involvement in a 35.46 MW solar plant in Mexico that began commercial operation on April 6.

Located in Camargo in Mexico's Chihuahua State, the large-scale solar farm was developed by renewable energy construction specialist ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...