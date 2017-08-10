

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $0.57 million, or $0.04 per share. This was higher than $0.26 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $10.36 million. This was up from $8.87 million last year.



Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.57 Mln. vs. $0.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 119.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q4): $10.36 Mln vs. $8.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX